What's going on with Elmwood Crossing?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a big step forward for Elmwood Crossing. The $100 million project designed to bring new life to the campus of the former Women and Children's hospital is wrapping up one of the initial stages.

Construction on the new five-story "Pardee" building at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant is almost complete and is expected to welcome tenants and residents this summer.

Tony Jones The new Pardee Building at Elmwood and Bryant in Buffalo is expected to welcome tenants and residents this summer.

"We are really happy with the progress given some of the challenges we have had to overcome with the pandemic", said Nick Sinatra, Founder of Sinatra and Company Real Estate.

The Pardee building will offer 22 new apartments, office space on the second floor and retail on the ground level. "We have a couple of retail tenants already signed up. I can't share details at this point but I think the community will be happy once we announce it", said Sinatra.

Elmwood Crossing is a joint effort between Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development. The full scope of the project includes reimagining a nearly eight acre campus in the southern part of the Elmwood Village.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate - Ellicott Development Plans for the Elmwood Crossing development which will reimagine an eight acre campus in the Elmwood Village.

The project includes a new Edukids day care facility which expanded the former Hodge Pediatrics building on Hodge Street in Buffalo. The day care opened in January.

Jeff Russo The Elmwood Crossing project includes a new EduKids day care facility on Hodge Street.

One of the next phases at Elmwood Crossing will convert parts of the former hospital building on the Hodge Street side into apartments. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

"That is historic rehab of those structures," Sinatra said. "People Inc. is going to be doing forty-four low income senior housing units there, which is exciting. We are also going to be doing fifty to sixty market rate apartments there. That is the next phase"

Future phases at Elmwood Crossing call for the addition of town homes and several small parks.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing will include several park areas on the campus once completed.

The main tower of the former hospital on Bryant Street will also be restored and eventually offer residential and retail space.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate Renderings of the former hospital tower restored into a mix of residential and retail components

Original design plans called for the construction of a new grocery store on West Utica Street near the Gallagher Parking Ramp. Sinatra says he is actively having conversations with "a few" potential operators but is open to the potential combination of a grocery store and retail that would be a "good community based tenant". Townhomes are also planned for the West Utica Street part of the campus.

Jeff Russo Potential site of a new grocery store or retail component on West Utica Street in Buffalo

The full Elmwood Crossing project isn't expected to be completed until sometime in 2023 but Sinatra believes the new Pardee Building at 451 Elmwood will give the community at taste of what's to come for the South end of the Elmwood Village.

"It's going to be transformational", said Sinatra.

"What's Going on With..." is a series focused on development projects in Western New York. If you see a project in your community that you would like to know more about reach out to us at jeff.russo@wkbw.com

