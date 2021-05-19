Tappo Day Club on Chandler Street opens this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s a project we’ve been keeping tabs on for more than a year. After COVID-19 delays, the Tappo Day Club is set to open this weekend.

“There’s nothing like this in WNY,” said Rocco Termini, Owner and President of Signature Development.

They’ve got a full restaurant bistro that seats 150, two bars, tons of seating and of course, the pool right in the middle.

☀️FUN IN THE SUN☀️

This morning we’re getting the first look at the Tappo Day Club!



A bistro, 2 full bars, tons of seating and of course, the pool💦



Tune into @WKBW this morning to see more! pic.twitter.com/TccFMg8182 — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 19, 2021

"It’s gonna be a place to have fun in the sun. I think this will be the most photographed spot on Instagram," said Termini.

It’s part of Termini's efforts to revitalize Chandler Street in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

"Our intention was to make this street a destination, it was a beat up old urban manufacturing street, I think this will make it the destination we were trying to achieve," said Termini.

Termini says his employees will all be vaccinated and it's up to them whether or not they wear masks.

Taylor Epps Tappo Day Club has two bars to enjoy

For guests, if you're vaccinated, you can sit by the pool mask free. If you're not vaccinated, you'll have to wear a mask.

“I think within the next couple weeks we’ll have the social distancing gone and things will be back to normal," said Termini.

They’ll host events here throughout the summer, have live music on the stage on weekends. During the day, it’s fun for the whole family, but weekend nights will be 21+.

Taylor Epps Tappo's Rooftop Patio will have a bar and restaurant service

"The industry is going to be on fire this summer, there’s a lot of pent-up demand, people want to go out, they’ve been locked up all winter and all spring, they feel a lot safer and I think everybody will have a lot of fun in the sun," said Termini.

They're hosting a grand opening Saturday, May 22. You can buy tickets online in advance.

After saturday's event, they're open and you can buy a $25 day pass at the door to enjoy the pool area. Or you can enjoy the restaurant and roof top bar without buying a day pass.

They're hiring throughout the summer, follow their social media pages for updates.

