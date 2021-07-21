Douglas Jemal "incorporating the charm of the Elmwood Village" with proposed project at Bidwell Parkway

BUFFALO (WKBW) — A face lift may be coming to the northwest corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

Douglas Development and Ciminelli Real Estate Corp are close to finalizing a project that would bring a mix of retail spaces and apartments to 976 Elmwood Avenue.

Carmina-Wood-Morris A rendering of the proposed project at 976 Elmwood Avenue.

"We are restoring the existing buildings and the existing storefronts", says Douglas Jemal, the founder of Douglas Development. "Nothing is getting knocked down. We are doing infill to the rear of the building and putting in approximately 30 apartments there."

Jemal and Douglas Development held a community meeting on the project at Buffalo State on Tuesday. He says getting community input has been key as he's focused on highlighting the importance of restoring the buildings that already exist.

WKBW Developer Douglas Jemal says the project is "incorporating the charm of the Elmwood Village"

"I think it's very significant you don't want to lose the charm of the Elmwood Village.", said Jemal. We are incorporating the charm of the Elmwood Village that exists there at the present time with an addition in the back."

Douglas Development and Ciminelli Real Estate will next meet with the planning board to get approval for the project on July 26th.

