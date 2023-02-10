Cozy tiny homes now available in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — Basecamp at the base of Hollimont is the region's first tiny home village complete with 11 private cabins.

"The fact we are giving someone their own space, it feels much more secluded and it feels cozier," said Basecamp CEO Bob Carbone.

You may have seen tiny homes on your favorite HGTV show, and now you can stay in one right here in Western New York.

The 11 cabins can sleep four to six people and Carbone says with these tiny homes, he hopes to bring more interest in tiny-space living.

"I mean this is a house, there is a washer and dryer it has a bathroom. it has a full kitchen. basically anything you can do in a house you can do here," said Carbone.

Reservations are filling up quickly with peak skiing season here and spring break around the corner.

"It's going to be jamming here in the next few weeks," said Carbone.

For an average of $200 a night, you get a dine-in kitchen, at least one bedroom, a washer and dryer and a full bathroom— plus no one will be sleeping in the room next to you.

For Carbone, the future is looking small as the development company looks for other locations for the next Basecamp.

"We are definitely out there looking for other sites to replicate what we have done here," said Carbone.

You can book your own tiny home here.