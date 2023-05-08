Battery manufacturer energizes former east Buffalo plant

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The federal government is being asked to make a major investment in a facility in East Buffalo.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer wants to give millions of dollars to a growing battery manufacturer promising to employ hundreds of residents in east Buffalo.

WKBW U.S. Senator Charles Schumer shakes hands with an employee while visiting the plant Monday.

Viridi Parenteis located on East Delavan Avenue where it produces battery systems that run on renewable energy.

The facility sits in the 14215 zip code of the city where the median income is just below $38,000 and the unemployment rate is above six percent, two percent higher than the state average.

WKBW The residential area across the street from the facility.

You could say this battery plant is helping “energize” the job market here in east Buffalo.

Viridi Parente is located inside a section of the former General Motors and American Axle plant. It’s a new "cutting-edge" battery storage system manufacturer.

“It's going to provide an opportunity for the east side —like never has there been an opportunity before,” Pastor James Giles declared.

Normally you see Pastor Giles, of Back to Basics Ministries, with the Buffalo Peacemakers, but he's also been named head of personal management engagement for the company, saying this facility will provide a new pathway to wealth for his community.

WKBW Pastor Giles, of Back to Basics Ministries.

“We don't have to live from check to check and wonder how we are going to eat or wonder what we have to cut so that we can pay bills,” explained Giles.

The facility already has about 100 employees, many of who live in east Buffalo and the promise is to create another 500 jobs to employ more city residents.

Owner Jon Williams started the company in 2010 after buying the massive 42-acre site. American Axle closed in 2007.

WKBW Owner Jon Williams appears Monday with U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.

Williams now wants to expand and add 500 additional jobs working with a non-profit group called Greenforce.

“What green force does is they wrap around the employee to help them get from where they are, to a sustainable job that they can take forever and whether they stay here or not — they now have the tools to really look anywhere,” explained Williams.

Williams says he wants to help employ more east Buffalo residents.

WKBW One of the employees inside the facility.

“Everybody says you can't find people — that's nonsense — there are so many people in our community that want to work today — just haven't connected with them,” Williams noted.

Viridi supplies battery power for heavy equipment and buildings.

Senator Schumer visited the facility, along with U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, calling on the U.S. Department of Energy to approve a $200 million loan to help pay for the expansion.

WKBW Inside Viridi in Buffalo.

Employee Lucas West spoke at Monday’s news conference about his job.

WKBW Employee Lucas West spoke at event Monday.

“I love being here and I love that I'm able to be a part of it,” remarked West.

Felicia Tillman tells me she started working at the facility almost a year ago.

“I love it and everybody here. We're like a team,” responded Tillman

WKBW Felicia Tillman says she loves her job.

Tillman says she lives just 20 minutes away and can even walk to work and hopes others in her community will apply.

“My advice is — you are looking for a good place to work — like family — just good incentives and everything — this would be a nice place for you to come,” replied Tillman

WKBW Eric Lemon inside battery manufacture.

Eric Lemon who lives in downtown Buffalo says he started working at the plant about seven months ago.

“It’s a team — good team leadership,” commented Lemon. “Is it fair to say you believe in what's happening here,” Buckley asked. “Yes, yes. I see a lot of growth,” answered Lemon.

