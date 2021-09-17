Apartments now available at former Buffalo police headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Apartments are now available at the former Buffalo police headquarters on Franklin Street.

The apartments are located at 74 Franklin Street.

Apartments are now being leased for October 1 and include the following



Full-sized Washers & Dryers in each unit

On site Parking

WiFi Included

Co-Working Offices Available

Club room and Indoor Lounge

Walk-in Tiled Showers

Full Fitness Center on site

Green space for pets

Studios start at $1,180, one bedrooms start at $1,570, and two bedrooms start at $2,400.

You can find more by clicking here.