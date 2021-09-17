Apartments now available at former Buffalo police headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Apartments are now available at the former Buffalo police headquarters on Franklin Street.
The apartments are located at 74 Franklin Street.
Apartments are now being leased for October 1 and include the following
- Full-sized Washers & Dryers in each unit
- On site Parking
- WiFi Included
- Co-Working Offices Available
- Club room and Indoor Lounge
- Walk-in Tiled Showers
- Full Fitness Center on site
- Green space for pets
Studios start at $1,180, one bedrooms start at $1,570, and two bedrooms start at $2,400.
You can find more by clicking here.