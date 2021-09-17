Watch
Apartments now available at former Buffalo police headquarters

Douglas Development
Inside of police apartment at Franklin Street
Police apartment
Posted at 5:35 PM, Sep 17, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Apartments are now available at the former Buffalo police headquarters on Franklin Street.

The apartments are located at 74 Franklin Street.

Apartments are now being leased for October 1 and include the following

  • Full-sized Washers & Dryers in each unit
  • On site Parking
  • WiFi Included
  • Co-Working Offices Available
  • Club room and Indoor Lounge
  • Walk-in Tiled Showers
  • Full Fitness Center on site
  • Green space for pets

Studios start at $1,180, one bedrooms start at $1,570, and two bedrooms start at $2,400.

You can find more by clicking here.

