BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — She spends as much time as she can at her workbench, in front of a torch, heating and bending pieces of glass into works of art.

Vicki Schneider fell in love with flame working about fourteen years ago when she took a two day workshop at Corning Glass Works. She says "It's the thing that keeps my sanity." and adds "I consider myself a self-taught artist."

Her icicles, Christmas ornaments and holiday pieces are popular this time of year. Her favorite objects to create, the ones that are gaining her national attention and big money are her flowers.

Vicki's piece called "Early Spring" recently graced the cover of The Flow magazine which is a very big deal in the world of the glass arts. And she is now having her work shown in galleries in Colorado and Seattle, Washington. Her daisies on display in her Expressive Glass studio on Lake Shore Rd. in Buffalo, carries a price tag of $765.

She teaches classes at the studio and will do on line, virtual classes as well. While she says she is usually here seven days a week, Vicki recommends you "call ahead first."

Vicki Schneider will be appearing at the Roycroft Holiday Show December 7th & 8th.

Expressive Glass is at 3333 Lake Shore Rd., Buffalo, New York 14219 (716) 481-5664 and you can find it on line here and on Facebook.