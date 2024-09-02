'You will get caught': New law bans sale of 'ghost plates' in New York State, which help drivers avoid tolls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As of September 1, it is illegal to sell products aimed at hiding or obscuring a license plate, something drivers have done to avoid tolls and fees on the road, according to state leaders.

"Gone are the days we're gonna tolerate people going through here with an attitude that I'll take my chances because I'll never get caught, those days are gone, you will get caught," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

It was passed in this year's budget in April.

Ted Shaffrey/AP FILE - Recently installed toll traffic cameras hang above West End Ave. near 61st Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, Nov. 16, 2023. The Trucking Association of New York filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, May 30, 2024 against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which developed the toll scheme, arguing the fees are unconstitutional because they unfairly target and penalize the trucking industry with higher fees. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

She and NYC Mayor Eric Adams addressed the media in March of 2024, announcing a downstate task force to target these drivers, expressing concern that these drivers are involved in other crimes as well.

This new law targets those selling the products.

What are they selling?

It varies. Some are selling "dead" plates, that were once real but are no longer registered to a driver.

Others are selling tools to conceal the plates, things like covers with remotes, sprays and stickers. All are easily purchased online on platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, and TikTok.

Taylor Epps This site advertises a ticket-free ride



Depending on the website, they range in price from $15-$500.

Some websites come with a warning, saying the legality of the product will vary based on where you live. Others, like this one sold on Amazon, guarantee legal compliance.

"We're gonna catch the bad actors, stop them and deter the use of these bogus and covered plates, enhance penalties and make sure that people who think they're invincible today, will be stopped tomorrow," said Governor Hochul.

Additionally, the DMV is part of a group that targets those who intentionally deface or cover their plates to avoid tolls and speed cameras.