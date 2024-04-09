'We need all the help we can get': The push continues to recruit more volunteer firefighters

LOCKPORT, NY — On Tuesday, FASNY announced a push for more volunteer firefighters statewide during the RecruitNY campaign kickoff at South Lockport Fire Company.

To help support recruits, FASNY President Ed Tase Jr, announced there is a proposal in the New York State budget that would increase the income tax credit for firefighters from $200 to $800.

"That gets to every volunteer firefighter — whether you are a property owner, whether you rent, whether you stay home with your mom and dad. Once you file an income tax return you will get $800 for your service in the volunteer fire service," said Tase Jr.

According to FASNY, the number of volunteer firefighters statewide decreased from 110,000 in 1998 to 75,000 in 2021, a 32% drop in membership.

Last month, to help combat the declining numbers of those signing up, Governor Kathy Hochul launched a program that will pay new volunteers to be trained as firefighters.

"Those that have the value of their volunteer fire service need to contact their local Assemblyman to give their voice, so we can do what we need to keep the volunteer fire service strong," said Tase Jr. "The volunteer fire service does more than just put the wet stuff on the red stuff. We are a community service-oriented organization and we need all the help we can get."

Firefighters say serving the community is worth all the time they give.

"It's an addiction. It's amazing, it's an adrenaline rush and it's satisfaction from helping the community. You're hooked the first time that you helped save a life," said Christopher Mcclune, PIO of South Lockport Fire Co.

You can find the nearest firefighter openings near you here.