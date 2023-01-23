Watch Now
Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul starts 2023 with highest approval rating to date

Six of Hochul’s State of the State proposals have strong support
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right, gets a hug as she arrives to deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 06:25:34-05

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College Poll found Gov. Kathy Hochul is starting 2023 with her best job approval rating to date, 56%.

That is up 49% from last month.

It comes just weeks after her State of the State address.

Six of Hochul’s proposals have strong to overwhelming support – four of them bipartisan – while her proposal to allow SUNY to increase tuition is strongly opposed, according to the poll.

The poll found while a majority of voters believe Hochul will make progress this year on her goal of creating more jobs (54-32%), a larger majority think she will not make progress on making New York more affordable (59-25%).

Some voters think the governor will not make progress in making the state safer (45-36%) or fixing its mental health system (46-38%).

Voters are closely divided on whether they think she will make progress on creating 800,000 new homes.

SIENA RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Voters say George Santos should resign from Congress

According to the poll, nearly two-thirds of participating Democrats, 59% of independents and 49% of Republicans, say George Santos should resign from Congress.

17% of all participating voters who say he should not resign.

Voters react to a casino in Manhattan

Meanwhile, voters are evenly divided (38-38%) on whether there should be a casino in Manhattan, per the poll.

Another 16% said they need more information, or their view is mixed.

