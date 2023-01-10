Gov. Hochul announces plan to raise state minimum wage annually

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During her 2023 State of the State address, Governor Hochul announced a new plan to increase the state's minimum wage yearly.

The plan, the Governor said, is designed to help New Yorkers earning lower wages meet the rising cost of living. The plan will index the state's minimum wage to match inflation.

"If we really want to tackle the affordability crisis head-on, we must recognize that low-wage workers in New York have been hit hardest by the increases in costs of living," Hochul said. "Our commonsense plan to peg the minimum wage to inflation will not only put more money into the pockets of hundreds of thousands of hardworking New Yorkers, it will also provide predictability for employers and spur more spending in local economies and businesses."

In December, Hochul announced the state will continue with a minimum wage increase for workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester.