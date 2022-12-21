Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Minimum wage to increase on December 31 for workers outside of NYC, Long Island, and Westchester County

On The Money Cash Back Apps
Ted Shaffrey/AP
FILE- This Wednesday, June 6, 2018, file photo shows U.S. currently in New York. Cash back is not just for credit cards. More apps and websites are offering ways to earn money on the stuff you buy, as long as you’re willing to sign up and make a few taps or clicks. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
On The Money Cash Back Apps
Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 13:48:34-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The governor's office said New York State will continue with the $15 minimum hourly wage phase-in for workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County on December 31, 2022

The minimum wage is set to increase by $1 from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aides will also increase by $1 to $16.20.

"With inflation and a national labor shortage impacting our state's economy, my team is doing everything possible to put money in New Yorkers' pockets and address the rising cost of living. Fair, competitive wages are essential for helping families thrive and attracting top talent to our state, and our administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to move New York's economy forward."
- Governor Kathy Hochul
"By raising the minimum wage, we are helping to lift up our neighbors across New York State. Advancing the multi-year increases has helped businesses adjust to the steady changes while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families."
- New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills