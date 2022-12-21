Minimum wage to increase on December 31 for workers outside of NYC, Long Island, and Westchester County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The governor's office said New York State will continue with the $15 minimum hourly wage phase-in for workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County on December 31, 2022

The minimum wage is set to increase by $1 from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aides will also increase by $1 to $16.20.

"With inflation and a national labor shortage impacting our state's economy, my team is doing everything possible to put money in New Yorkers' pockets and address the rising cost of living. Fair, competitive wages are essential for helping families thrive and attracting top talent to our state, and our administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to move New York's economy forward." - Governor Kathy Hochul

"By raising the minimum wage, we are helping to lift up our neighbors across New York State. Advancing the multi-year increases has helped businesses adjust to the steady changes while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families." - New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon

You can find more information here.