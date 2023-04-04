School districts across New York State impacted by alleged 'swatting' incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said more than 50 school districts across the state were impacted by alleged "swatting" incidents Tuesday.

"More than 50 school districts across New York have received disturbing 'swatting' threats today including in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country. I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school - swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families.



"I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve. Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, State Police has been working closely with the State Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers." - Gov. Hochul

Locally, the Lewiston Police Department shared a message sent to families in the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District and Lewiston-Porter Central School District that said "the School District, along with approximately 50 other Districts across New York State, received a generic, non-specific bomb threat email." It was determined it was not a credible threat. You can read the full message below.

"The School District, along with approximately 50 other Districts across New York State, received a generic, non-specific bomb threat email. In consultation with law enforcement we have determined that this is not a credible threat. Unfortunately, there are individuals in our society who continue to send threatening messages to school districts across the country. In situations like this we will always work with our law enforcement partners to analyze the threat and determine the appropriate level of response."

This is the second time in a few days that "swatting" incidents have impacted schools across the state. On March 30, New York State police announced it was aware of several incidents, and locally schools in Buffalo, Lockport, Olean, Jamestown, Silver Creek, and Salamanca were impacted.