Police in Western New York investigating alleged 'swatting' at local schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Western New York are investigating alleged "swatting" incidents at some local schools.

In Buffalo, police responded to a weapons call at South Park High School around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The school was put in a shelter in place and a search of school grounds was completed. Police said no weapon was located and it is believed it was a fake call. Police are investigating the incident and if it is linked to alleged swatting calls at schools across the state.

In Lockport, a statement on the Lockport City School District informed parents and staff that it was recently notified that there may have been an active shooter at the high school. The district said all schools in the district were placed on lockdown and it has now learned that the information may have been part of alleged swatting calls at schools across the state.

"Please know, at this time all students and staff are safe within the building. The police are here at the school and are completing a safety check of the building.



We are requesting that all parents hold off on coming to the school as the building and area are on lock down." - Dr. Mathis A. Calvin, III

In Olean, police said officers responded to the report of an active shooter at Archbishop Walsh High School around 11:20 a.m. All available resources responded and the school was placed on lockdown. A search was conducted and police determined it was a prank or "swatting" call. It remains under investigation.

"Olean Police dispatch received a phone call at approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning from an unknown male reporting that there was an active shooter incident taking place at Archbishop school located on N. 24th St.. All available resources responded and entered the school. School officials placed the school in lock-down and Officers searched the school. We have determined this was a prank or "swatting" call. We are still investigating this incident." City of Olean Police Department

Earlier Thursday morning New York State police released a statement on social media that said it was aware of swatting incidents across the state and continued on to say "all of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats."

The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school. All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats. pic.twitter.com/cr4lPfGAFD — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 30, 2023

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office also released a statement on social media that said it was aware of swatting incidents across the state: