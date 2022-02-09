Watch
Report: Gov. Hochul expected to drop indoor mask mandate Wednesday

Return to masks in public under state-wide mask mandate.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 08, 2022
Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding the mask mandate on indoor businesses.

According to a report by the New York Times on Tuesday, Gov. Hochul will drop the mask mandate in New York State.

Gov. Hochul met with school superintendents Tuesday afternoon to talk about the mask requirements in schools. It is eexpected that even if the statewide mask mandate is expired, the governor will maintain the mandate for schools and reevaluate after February break.

On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county will follow the state's lead on the mask requirements.

