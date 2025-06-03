Pushback from farmers against a New York State bill regulating large animal farms

LINWOOD, NY (WKBW) — A new proposal in Albany aiming to regulate large concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) is stirring significant opposition from farmers in New York, particularly those in the dairy industry.

The bill, which would allow the Department of Environmental Conservation to limit permits for new or expanding large CAFOs—specifically farms housing 700 cows or more—has drawn sharp criticism. Proponents cite environmental concerns, including the impact of dairy cows producing billions of pounds of manure each year, which can lead to runoff in local waterways and the release of methane gas.

Jack Klapper, a farmer and owner of Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, is against the legislation.

“When I first heard of it, I immediately thought of a quote by Dwight D. Eisenhower, which states, 'farming looks mighty easy when your plow is your pencil and you're 1,000 miles away from the cornfield,'” he remarked.

Klapper described the bill as unnecessary, highlighting his farm’s efforts to utilize a methane digester that converts food waste and cow manure into renewable energy, providing power to between 300 to 500 homes.

The New York Farm Bureau backs Klapper’s position, arguing that dairy is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing approximately $3.9 billion annually. They warn that the proposed regulations could hinder dairy production, ultimately limiting the supply of milk from New York farms to major milk manufacturers.

Joe Sempolinski, a state assemblymember, also opposes the bill, stating it could stifle growth within the agricultural sector.

“I think our attitude in the state of New York should be to encourage businesses to invest and grow,” Sempolinski said. “I want small farms to be able to grow, medium-sized farms to be able to grow into large farms.”

The Farm Bureau also said that farmers are already held to high environmental standards to ensure safety and sustainability, and argued that this legislation could lead to negative environmental and health impacts.

“We like to think we are the ultimate recyclers," Klapper said while emphasizing the sustainability practices employed on his farm.

The bill currently lies in the Environmental Conservation Committee.

