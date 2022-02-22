Poll: most NYers feel crime is a very serious problem statewide, want bail reform amendments

(WKBW) — A new Siena College poll shows that a vast majority of New Yorkers feel that crime is a serious problem statewide and most feel the state should amend its bail reform law.

Six in 10 poll respondents said they believe crime is a very serious problem and another 31% felt crime is a somewhat serious problem.

“Voters see crime in their community as a serious problem," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "A majority of every demographic group says crime in their community is a somewhat or very serious problem."

About one-quarter of people said they felt they may have been the victim of a crime, and more than half of respondents said they are concerned they may fall victim to a crime.

“Overall, 57% say they are very or somewhat concerned about being a victim of crime themselves," said Greenberg.

Those concerns are correlated to sentiments that the state should amend its bail reform law to give judges greater discretion to keep dangerous criminals off the streets; almost two-thirds of poll respondents said they support those changes.

The same Siena College poll also looked at how New Yorkers feel about mask mandates in schools and in public, as well as people's worries about inflation. Almost eight in 10 respondents said inflation is having a negative impact on their finances, up from two-thirds of respondents in December.