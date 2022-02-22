Poll: majority of NYers feel the state should wait for March data to lift school mask mandate

(WKBW) — A new Siena College Poll shows a majority of New Yorkers feel the state should wait until more data is released before it lifts the mask mandate for schools.

The poll found 58% of New Yorkers think the state should wait for early March data before it decides to lift the school mask mandate, while 30% of respondents said the mandate should have already ended. According to the poll, 10% of New Yorkers think the school mask mandate should be lifted after this week's mid-winter break.

But where parents are concerned, the poll found a majority feel the state should not wait for more data to lift the mandate for students.

SIENA COLLEGE POLL/WKBW

“While nearly two-thirds of voters without children at home support waiting for March data to decide on the school mask mandate, state and school officials face a ‘lose/lose’ proposition with their constituents most closely affected by this decision – regardless of the decision – since voters with children under 18 in their household are closely divided between waiting for data to decide and masks should have been off already,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Less than half of respondents in the poll — 45% — felt the state should still have its mask mandate for public indoor spaces in place. About 31% of people said they think that mandate should have been lifted earlier. 20% of respondents felt the mandate ended at the right time.

You can read the full Siena College poll here.