NYS to accept Canadian COVID-19 vaccine credentials for business entry; Ontario not included yet

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state is accepting COVID-19 vaccine credentials from Canadian provinces and territories for business entry, however Ontario has not yet been included.

The governor announced provinces and territories that adhere to SMART Health Cards specifications will immediately be accepted through the state's Excelsior Pass Scanner application.

This includes the following provinces and territories



Québec

Manitoba

Yukon

Saskatchewan

Nova Scotia

Northwest Territories

Newfoundland and Labrador

The additional provinces and territories will be included at a later date, which includes Ontario.

"New York State is proud to work with our Canadian neighbors to ensure compatibility with our Excelsior Pass Scanner application," Governor Hochul said. "With the border reopened, this important partnership will accelerate the return of critical business, commerce, and economic development activity. This is significant news for so many Canadians—and the New York businesses and corporations who employ and stand ready to welcome them—who can now do so safely. Because of the constant innovation of our Excelsior Pass platform, New York State continues to build tools that meet the needs of today as well as the emerging needs of tomorrow for individuals and businesses alike."

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres have confirmed that the teams will accept Canadian vaccine receipts at home games.

So far the Sabres have played two home games against Canadian teams since the land border reopened to Canadians on November 9 (November 12 against Edmonton, November 13 against Toronto) and the Bills first home game with the border reopened is Sunday, November 21 against Indianapolis.