Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres to accept proof of full vaccination from Canada for home games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres have confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that proof of full vaccination from Canadians will be accepted at home games this season.

This comes as the U.S. land border opens to fully vaccinated Canadians on November 8.

The Bills have five regular season home games in Orchard Park after November 8, starting with a game on November 21 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Sabres first home game against a Canadian team after the land border reopens is November 12 against the Edmonton Oilers, with another home game against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on November 13.