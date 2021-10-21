Watch
Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres to accept proof of full vaccination from Canada for home games

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, center, is mobbed by fans after scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Bills fans
Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 16:45:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres have confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that proof of full vaccination from Canadians will be accepted at home games this season.

This comes as the U.S. land border opens to fully vaccinated Canadians on November 8.

The Bills have five regular season home games in Orchard Park after November 8, starting with a game on November 21 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Sabres first home game against a Canadian team after the land border reopens is November 12 against the Edmonton Oilers, with another home game against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on November 13.

