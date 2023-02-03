NYS Comptroller: toll increases should be last option for New York State Thruway Authority

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors voted in December to move forward with a proposed multi-year schedule of toll increases set to begin in 2024.

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has released a report and said toll increases should be the last option for the Thruway Authority. According to DiNapoli, the report identifies concerns with the proposal and urges the Thruway Authority to improve operations and maximize non-toll revenues first.

“The Thruway Authority’s toll increase proposal comes at a time of extraordinary challenges for New Yorkers who are faced with rising costs for everything from food to shelter to gas. The Thruway should be more transparent with the public and disclose critical information, and identify and put in place all possible cost-savings and alternative revenue actions to minimize costs to drivers. Raising tolls should be the last option, and the Thruway has more work to do.” - DiNapoli

Among the proposed changes, is an increase in toll rates for E-ZPass holders by 5%, beginning Jan. 1, 2024 and another 5% hike on Jan. 1, 2027. In addition, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the current 30% Toll by Mail rate differential would be increased to a 75 percent differential. When the decision was made to move forward in December, the Thruway Authority said it would begin the "transparent process" of gathering feedback from the public during several meetings and a formal decision would be made after that. You can find more information on the proposed changes here.

According to DiNapoli, the toll increases are expected to grow toll revenue by 28.4%, or $1.9 billion, through 2031.

The comptroller said his report found that the Thruway Authority's finances and operations have been influenced by the following over the last decade:

Implementation of cashless tolling and problems with Tolls by Mail (TBM) system

Sharp declines in traffic and toll revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Construction of the Cuomo Bridge

Debt management practices

Shifting financial obligations

In addition, the comptroller said the Thruway should address the following before any toll increases:

Resolve systemwide cashless tolling and TBM issues

Perform a comprehensive assessment of operating needs and expenses to identify costs that may no longer be necessary

Maximize non-toll revenue sources, including federal funding as well as revenue streams that could be generated from its assets and infrastructure

Disclose capital needs assessment to justify cost projections

7 News contacted the Thruway Authority for a response to the comptroller's report and received the following response:

The Thruway Authority said outside of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, tolls have not increased for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years

The Thruway Authority said it does not receive federal, state or local tax dollars and relies on tolls

The Thruway Authority said it will not be getting a penny of the $13 billion in infrastructure aid that President Joe Biden approved for New York last year

The Thruway Authority said the increases would be “cents," especially if you’re driving Buffalo to Rochester

You can find the comptroller's report here.