NYS Thruway Board of Directors votes to move forward with proposed toll hikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Board of Directors voted on Monday to begin the year long process of moving forward with several proposed toll hikes roads along the NYS Thruway.
Among the proposed changes, toll rates for E-ZPass holders would rise by 5%, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Another 5% hike would follow on Jan. 1, 2027.
"Beginning this process will hopefully lead us down the path of addressing our aging infrastructure and revenue needs in a manner that builds on the fact that it's been 14 years since the last increase went into effect," said Matthew Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of the Thruway Authority.
The Thruway Authority says it will now begin the "transparent process" of gathering feedback from the public during several meetings that will be held over the next year. A formal decision will be made once those meetings have been completed.
Board members insist that the hikes are needed for several reasons including the need to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic and to address aging infrastructure.
"The dramatic effects that Covid had on our revenues in 2020, Thruway revenue declined by 17 percent, or $125 million," said Howard.
The Thruway Authority maintains that even with the proposed increases tolls in New York will remain among the lowest in the country and the increase is needed for an agency that receives no state or federal tax dollars.
"If people have a solution other than that, we will certainly listen," said Chair Joanne Mahoney. "This road is funded by people that use the road. It's not a taxpayer funded road."
For Western New York drivers, this increase over the next four years would represent a $2 increase in the cost to drive from Buffalo to Albany.
Other proposals on the table for the Thruway include:
- The E-ZPass rate on Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge will increase to $7.75 by 2027. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, annual increases to the NY E-ZPass toll rates on the bride will be 50 cents annually.
- The Commuter Discount and Resident Discount Program will be maintained.
- Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, commuter discounts will be maintained to equal 40 percent of the base NY E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles
- Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the current 30 percent Toll by Mail rate differential will be increased to a 75 percent differential. This new change means NY E-ZPass customers will receive a 75% discount from the Tolls by Mail and Non-NY E-ZPass toll rates.
- E-ZPass customers will also receive a 75% discount from the Tolls by Mail and Non-NY E-ZPass toll rates.
- There will continue to be a $2 administrative surcharge on tolls by mail bills for non-E-ZPass statements.
- All transactions processed through a license plate image review will pay the tolls by mail toll rate. Customers who have an E-ZPass, but whose toll must by processed via tolls by mail will also pay the tolls by mail toll rate.