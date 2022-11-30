NYS Thruway Board of Directors votes to move forward with proposed toll hikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Board of Directors voted on Monday to begin the year long process of moving forward with several proposed toll hikes roads along the NYS Thruway.

Among the proposed changes, toll rates for E-ZPass holders would rise by 5%, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Another 5% hike would follow on Jan. 1, 2027.

"Beginning this process will hopefully lead us down the path of addressing our aging infrastructure and revenue needs in a manner that builds on the fact that it's been 14 years since the last increase went into effect," said Matthew Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of the Thruway Authority.

The Thruway Authority says it will now begin the "transparent process" of gathering feedback from the public during several meetings that will be held over the next year. A formal decision will be made once those meetings have been completed.

Board members insist that the hikes are needed for several reasons including the need to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic and to address aging infrastructure.

"The dramatic effects that Covid had on our revenues in 2020, Thruway revenue declined by 17 percent, or $125 million," said Howard.

The Thruway Authority maintains that even with the proposed increases tolls in New York will remain among the lowest in the country and the increase is needed for an agency that receives no state or federal tax dollars.

"If people have a solution other than that, we will certainly listen," said Chair Joanne Mahoney. "This road is funded by people that use the road. It's not a taxpayer funded road."

For Western New York drivers, this increase over the next four years would represent a $2 increase in the cost to drive from Buffalo to Albany.

Other proposals on the table for the Thruway include: