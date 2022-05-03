NY governor selects US Rep. Delgado as lieutenant governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York’s next lieutenant governor. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the appointment Tuesday.

"I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State. We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history - and make a difference. - Gov. Hochul

Delgado will take on the largely ceremonial role previously held by Democrat Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest on corruption charges.

"New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families. Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done." - Representative Delgado

The appointment comes a day after Hochul signed a law that will allow Benjamin’s name to be removed from the ballot in the state’s upcoming Democratic primary. It could potentially allow Delgado to run for the lieutenant governor’s job if he wants it permanently.

Delgado was first elected to Congress in 2018 to represent the Hudson Valley and the Catskills.