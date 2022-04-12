Watch
NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns in wake of federal investigation

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE — New York's Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Feb. 17, 2022. Benjamin, whose seven months in that role has been overshadowed by probes into a previous campaign, was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a federal corruption investigation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 17:23:31-04

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal.

Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday. He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

