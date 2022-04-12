NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns in wake of federal investigation

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal.

Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday. He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.