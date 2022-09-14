New York State launches Seed Funding Grant Program for early-stage businesses impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State has launched a Seed Funding Grant Program for early-stage businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was created as part of the FY2023 budget and opened on September 14.

According to the governor's office, the program provides flexible grants to early-stage, micro and small businesses that opened shortly before or during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure they will have the funds to continue to operate and grow.

The program is in addition to the state's existing $800 million Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program.

"This first-in-the-nation Seed Funding Grant Program rounds out $1 billion in flexible funding to support both early-stage, and established small and micro-businesses. New York businesses were among the hardest hit nationwide at the height of the pandemic, but with this funding, we're extending a lifeline to help them continue to grow and operate. Applications open tomorrow, and I encourage all New York business owners to take full advantage and be a part of New York's remarkable recovery." - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

You can find more about the program, including eligibility requirements and grant amounts, here.

You can find a full list of the COVID-19 business assistance programs here.