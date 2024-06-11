New York State launches 'New York Mobile ID' app

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State has launched the "New York Mobile ID" app.

The state said it is a "highly secure digital version of a state-issued driver license, learner permit or ID on a smartphone."

According to the state, the voluntary product was designed for the convenience and security of New Yorkers. It is available to IOS and Android users.

“We’re thrilled to give New Yorkers access to this cutting-edge technology which provides convenience and added security for Mobile ID users and those who accept it. Not only will New Yorkers be able to quickly display their IDs, but they will have control over the personal information they share.” - Governor Kathy Hochul

As part of a partnership with the TSA, the New York Mobile ID will be accepted at TSA security checkpoints at around 30 participating airports.

Below are the steps to follow to get a New York Mobile ID:



Download the New York MiD app from the App Store or through Google Play. Register the phone number of the device the Mobile ID will be on. An individual’s Mobile ID can only be on one device at a time to help protect their identity. Take a picture of the front and back of their physical ID (driver license, non-driver ID, or Learner Permit), using their phone’s camera. Pose for a selfie. The app checks your photo and ID against information on file with the DMV to ensure you are who you say you are. Once your information is verified, your MiD is active and ready to use wherever it is accepted.

"The New York MiD serves as a companion to a physical ID, and not all businesses or stakeholders will initially accept mobile IDs, so New Yorkers should always continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID," the state said.

