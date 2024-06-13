Answering questions on New York State's new 'New York Mobile ID' app

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week, New York State announced the launch of its new "New York Mobile ID' app, an electronic way of carrying your license, permit or ID.

According to the state, the voluntary product was designed for the convenience and security of New Yorkers. New York State launches 'New York Mobile ID' app

Now, many questions surround how the Mobile ID works and where and when it can be used. 7 News has some of those answers for you right here.



Can I use the MobileID at Buffalo Niagara Airport?

No. The MobileID app is only available in two New York State airports — LaGuardia and JFK. The app will be accepted at 30 airports across the country including the two downstate airports and others across the country including Atlanta, LAX and Reagan in Washington, DC. You can learn more about the partnership with TSA here. If I have an enhanced ID, can I use the mobile app to cross the border?

No. According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the app is not available to use as a form of ID when crossing the border. You will still need either your enhanced ID, passport, passport card or Nexus card to cross. This could change in the future, but for right now, it's business as usual when crossing the border. Can I drive without my physical license?

No. Law enforcement agencies are not required to accept your Mobile ID as a form of identification when you are driving. It is best to have your physical ID on you at all times in case you get pulled over.

Only nine states, now including New York, have a mobile ID app. With more states planning to add the mobile ID, you can expect the ID's usage to become more widely available. For more information on the Mobile ID, click here.