New York State begins enforcement actions against unlicensed cannabis businesses

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state has launched an interagency initiative to stop the sale of untested cannabis from unlicensed businesses.

According to the governor's office, enforcement officers from the NYS Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance will conduct inspections of unlicensed businesses and issue Notices of Violation and Orders to Cease Unlicensed Activity when appropriate.

As part of the FY 2024 Budget, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to allow for expanded enforcement actions against unlicensed cannabis businesses.

"New York is proud to have undertaken the most equitable legal cannabis roll-out in the nation and the State will not stand idle as unlicensed operators break the law and sell untested products to underage New Yorkers. These enforcement actions are critical steps to protect and help those individuals who were promised a shot to start a legal business and be successful. Additionally, these unlicensed operators undermine the State's efforts to generate substantial funds for a social equity fund that will go into the communities that have been hardest hit by over-prosecution of the cannabis laws in the past." - Gov. Hochul