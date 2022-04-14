New York State approves first cannabis cultivation licenses for 52 farms, including some in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday afternoon that the state's Cannabis Control Board had approved the first 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to farms across New York State.

The first licenses were approved for already-operating hemp farms.

Since it started accepting applications for the license online on March 15, the state's Office of Cannabis Management has received more than 150 applications for licenses. Applications are still being reviewed with assistance from the Cannabis Control Board.

7 News is looking through the 52 approved applications. So far, it has found three local farms that received licenses:



The Releaf Market LLC in Jamestown

Wheatfield Gardnes LLC in Wheatfield

Yager Farms Inc. in Eden

The licenses allow farmers to grow cannabis in the 2022 growing season. In addition to already being operation as a hemp farm, applicants must also meet other state requirements "including safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly cultivation practices, participation in a social equity mentorship program, and engagement in a labor peace agreement with a bona fide labor organization."

The Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator License program was designed to create more cannabis products in advance of adult-use cannabis market opening in New York State.

New York State reached an agreement to legalize the use and possession for personal use of recreational marijuana last year. The state has yet to announce its final plan for legal sale of cannabis.