The Cuomo Era: looking back at Andrew Cuomo's time as governor of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will end his decade in office about two weeks after he announced he would resign amid allegations of sexual assault.

The governor planned to run for a fourth term in 2022 but instead will resign effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Monday afternoon Cuomo delivered addressed New Yorkers on his final day in office, saying the allegations against him detailed in the New York Attorney General's Office independent investigation must still be verified and scrutinized.

Cuomo faces a lawsuit from one of his accusers and could face criminal charges pending the ongoing investigation.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as governor at midnight Tuesday.

Below you'll find a timeline of the Cuomo era, looking back at his time as governor of New York.

2010



Cuomo is elected 56th governor of New York State.

2011



What many call the governor's greatest legacy — the legalization of same sex marriage. He also champions a 2% property tax cap, which remains in effect today.

2013



The NY SAFE Act is passed, a series of gun control laws which includes a ban on the sale of many semi-automatic firearms. It was celebrated by gun control advocates and criticized by the NRA and other conservatives.

2014



He wins reelection for a second term.

He shuts down the Moreland Commission — a panel he had convened the year prior to investigate ethics issues in state government. It was reportedly shutdown after it began investigating the governor's own administration.

The Buffalo Billion scandal — Cuomo was never charged in connection to the economic development project, but others close to the governor were convicted in a bid-rigging scheme.

2015



Cuomo's father, former NY Governor Mario Cuomo, dies.

2018



Cuomo wins reelection for a third term.

2019



Voting reforms are passed to improve voter turnout.

The legislature passes one of the most progressive bail reform packages in the US, abolishing bail for many misdemeanors and non-violent crimes.

Cuomo is credited with the Reproductive Health Act — bolsters the state's pro-choice laws and includes a measure making it easier for employees to sue their employer for sexual harassment.

2020



Cuomo's national popularity increases.

In December, the first of 11 women accuse him of sexual harassment. He denies the allegations.

Concerns grow over his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and how his administration initially excluded hospital deaths in the total number of nursing home patient deaths.

2021



In March, Cuomo signs legislation that legalizes the adult use of recreational marijuana.