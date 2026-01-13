New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivers the 2026 State of the State address

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered the 2026 State of the State address on Tuesday.
The governor unveiled several plans and proposals as part of her address. Below you can find the key topics it focused on:
- Making New York More Affordable
- Keeping New Yorkers Safe
- Investing in Critical Infrastructure New Yorkers Need
- Cutting Red Tape To Better Serve New Yorkers
- Protecting New York’s Consumers and Workers
- Driving Innovation and Economic Development by and for New Yorkers
- Helping New York’s Students Learn and Thrive
- Keeping New Yorkers Healthy
- Securing New York’s Energy Future
- Protecting New York’s Environment
- Building Resilient Communities for New Yorkers
You can click on each topic above to find more information on the governor's website. You can watch the State of the State below.
