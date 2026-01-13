ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — At her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul pledged to stand up to federal immigration agents.

"I will do whatever it takes to protect New Yorkers from criminals, but people of all political beliefs are saying the same thing about what we’ve seen lately: enough is enough," said Hochul.

She announced that New York will not allow the use of State resources to assist in federal immigration raids on people who have not committed serious crimes.

"We will not allow masked federal ICE agents to storm into our schools, daycares, hospitals, and houses of worship for civil immigration raids unless they have a judicial warrant, meaning signed by a judge," said Hochul.

Hochul: New York will not assist ICE, New Yorkers allowed to hold agents accountable in court

Hochul: New York will not assist ICE, New Yorkers allowed to hold agents accountable in court

She also says she will allow New Yorkers to sue ICE agents and hold them accountable in court if they act outside the scope of their duties.

"This doesn’t interfere with lawful enforcement or public safety," said Hochul. "It simply affirms a core truth: Power does not justify abuse."

It got a big reaction from the crowd in Albany. Republican State Senator Rob Ortt was there and calls this disappointing.

"That's gonna make their job and everyone more dangerous. It just is," said Ortt.

Ortt says we'll have to see where this goes legally and how this is enforced.

"I would simply say to the Governor, I don't know that you can just say you can't come here, I don't know that you can tell a federal law enforcement agency that they don't have jurisdiction to enforce United States law."