New York Assemblymembers send letter to NHTSA urging recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Assemblymembers have sent a letter urging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to use its authority to issue a recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 due to their vulnerability to theft.

"From 2011 until November 2021, Kia and Hyundai failed to include engine immobilizers, a critical anti-theft device, in many of their lower-priced models. Engine immobilizers have been industry-standard for many years and have substantially reduced vehicle thefts. In the model year 2015, engine immobilizers were standard on 96% of other manufacturers’ vehicles but were standard in only 26% of Kia and Hyundai models. The lack of engine immobilizers, coupled with the easily bypassed ignition switches, have made the affected models highly susceptible to auto theft," a portion of the letter says.

The letter continues on to say "Every day that the NHTSA refuses to issue a recall for these unsafe vehicles, this public safety crisis continues on our streets and lives are put at risk."

The vehicles' vulnerability to theft gained notoriety due to the viral social media trend known as the "Kia Challenge."

Last month the governor's office said in the first seven months of 2023, compared to the same timeframe last year, car thefts in Erie County increased by 213%. Governor Kathy Hochul then announced an action plan meant to combat the high number of car thefts particularly certain Kia and Hyundai models.

You can read the full letter sent to the NHTSA below.