Gov. Hochul announces action plan meant to combat high number of car thefts across New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new action plan on Friday meant to combat the high number of car thefts, particularly certain Kia and Hyundai models, across the state.

It's more than a problem, now a crisis impacting so many in WNY. An issue like this takes extra time to explore. 7 News has taken a month and a half to hear from a variety of voices and find out how this could impact you and your family and what's being done about it.

READ MORE: 'How does this ever stop?': The cost of the Kia Challenge in WNY

The Comprehensive Auto-Theft Reduction Strategy (CARS) includes the following:



$50 million for law enforcement technology and equipment

$5 million to enhance youth justice alternatives and diversion programming for teenagers and young adults

Directing the State Police and Division of Criminal Justice Services to implement new enforcement efforts

Supporting local district attorneys in the prosecution of car thefts and other crimes

The launch of a public engagement campaign targeting vulnerable car owners

"I want all the car thieves out there to know: You’ve reached the end of the road. My top priority has always been keeping New Yorkers safe and today we are launching a new, comprehensive strategy to combat a surge in car thefts. Too many New Yorkers have experienced the shock of waking up to an empty driveway or the heartbreak of seeing one of their most valuable possessions disappear, that is why we are supporting local law enforcement to prosecute and prevent these thefts, and ensuring car owners are taking appropriate steps to safeguard their vehicles." - Gov. Hochul

According to the governor's office, in counties like Erie and Monroe, car thefts have continued to increase due to social media posts showing young people how to steal Kias and Hyundais.

The governor's office said in the first seven months of 2023, compared to the same timeframe last year, car thefts in Monroe County increased by 345% which is the largest increase in the nation. Across that same timeframe, car thefts in Erie County increased by 213%. Most of the thefts occurred in Rochester and Buffalo and account for about two-thirds of car thefts outside of New York City.