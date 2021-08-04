Watch
Marist Poll: 59% of New Yorkers say Gov. Cuomo should resign, 44% believe he did something illegal

AP
In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre-recorded video released, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. (Office of the NY Governor via AP )
APTOPIX Cuomo Sexual Harassment
Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 10:34:09-04

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo responded in a video statement Tuesday afternoon, denying the allegations saying in part:

First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63-years-old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not who I have ever been.
- Gov. Cuomo

You can find what is in the 165-page report on the investigation here.

Elected leaders responded to the findings of the investigation, many calling for Cuomo to resign.

According to a Marist Poll conducted Tuesday night, 59% of New Yorkers (including 52% of registered Democrats) say Cuomo should resign. If he does not resign 59% say he should be impeached.

Some more of the findings of the poll include:

32% of New Yorkers believe Cuomo should serve out the rest of his term.
44% of New Yorkers believe Cuomo did something illegal.
29% of New Yorkers believe he did something unethical but not illegal.
7% of New Yorkers believe Cuomo did nothing wrong.
6% of New Yorkers say they haven’t heard enough about the allegations.
13% of New Yorkers are unsure about the allegations.
11% of New Yorkers (including 12% of registered voters) believe Cuomo deserves to be reelected.
78% of New Yorkers believe it’s time for someone else to be governor.

The poll was conducted Tuesday, 614 New Yorkers 18 and older were contacted on landline or mobile numbers and interviewed by telephone using live interviewers. The Marist Poll says "results are statistically significant within ±5.1 percentage points. There are 542 registered voters."

You can find a summary of the poll here and data from the poll here.

