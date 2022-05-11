Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Hold your tickets: New York Lottery temporarily suspends Mega Millions prize payments for May 10 after error

Mega Millions
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 2:28 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:30:46-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York Lottery is asking all Mega Millions players in New York State to hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022 Mega Millions drawing.

The Lottery says the Mega Ball number published for that drawing was incorrect.

According to the Lottery, "human error" was to blame for the incorrect winning numbers being published.

The New York Lottery is working to resolve the issue, and has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets until the problem is sorted out.

Mega Millions added the drawing's host incorrectly called the Mega Ball number as 6, when the 9 ball was actually drawn from the chamber.

The correct numbers for the May 10 drawing are:

15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball 9.

The Mega Millions draw happens every Tuesday and Friday. Its current jackpot is estimated at $99 million as of Wednesday. At this time, the Lottery has not indicated that Friday's drawing would be affected by the error on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine