Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Hochul: New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker has resigned, will stay until job is filled

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
Commissioner of Health for New York State Howard A. Zucker speaks to reporters during a news conference at a New York State COVID-19 vaccination site in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. New York state expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution Tuesday to people 65 and over, increasing access to an already short supply of doses being distributed. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Howard A. Zucker
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 12:03:54-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state's health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, had resigned.

Zucker will stay in his position with the New York State Department of Health until his replacement is brought on, Hochul said.

As commissioner of the state health department, Zucker's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic came under fire in 2020 and into 2021. Following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James in January of this year on the deaths of COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, several elected leaders in Western New York called for Zucker's resignation.

Zucker was appointed as Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2015.

Governor Kathy Hochul will appoint the next commissioner. All appointees must be confirmed by the New York State Senate. You can read Dr. Zucker's full resignation letter below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!