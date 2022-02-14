Hochul: nearly $2 billion in wagers in the first 30 days of mobile sports wagering in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $2 billion in wagers taken during the first 30 days of mobile sports wagering in the state.

The governor's office said this is more than any other state has reported and generates more than $70 million in tax revenue for the state. State law requires tax revenue from mobile sports wagering go toward:

Elementary and secondary education

Grants for youth sports programming

Property tax relief

Problem gambling prevention, treatment and recovery services

Mobile sports wagering began in New York on January 8, 2022. Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Rush Street Interactive, Bet MGM, Points Bet and Wynn Interactive are currently operating in the state.

Over the past month, we've seen how mobile sports wagering can be an economic engine for New York, driving significant funding to our schools, youth sports, and so much more. As this new industry continues to grow, New York will make sure we have the resources and guidelines in place to make it a success for all. - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office, citing information from GeoComply, said more than 1.76 million unique player accounts have been utilized for over 187 million transactions.

If you or someone you know may have a gambling addiction, New York State has a free confidential helpline that can connect you with a provider in your community. There is also a gamblers anonymous program.