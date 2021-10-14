Watch
Hochul, James file appeal over COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption for healthcare workers ruling

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
COVID-19 vaccines
Posted at 2:02 PM, Oct 14, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and the New York State Department of Health have filed an appeal over the federal judge ruling that allows a COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption for healthcare workers.

The federal judge ruled that New York must continue to allow health care workers to seek exemptions from a statewide vaccine mandate on religious grounds as a lawsuit challenging the requirement proceeds.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Hochul said that the state was planning to appeal the ruling.

90 percent of healthcare workers in New York State are fully vaccinated and 88 percent of healthcare workers in Western New York are fully vaccinated.

