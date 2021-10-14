Hochul, James file appeal over COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption for healthcare workers ruling

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and the New York State Department of Health have filed an appeal over the federal judge ruling that allows a COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption for healthcare workers.

The federal judge ruled that New York must continue to allow health care workers to seek exemptions from a statewide vaccine mandate on religious grounds as a lawsuit challenging the requirement proceeds.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Hochul said that the state was planning to appeal the ruling.

90 percent of healthcare workers in New York State are fully vaccinated and 88 percent of healthcare workers in Western New York are fully vaccinated.