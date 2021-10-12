Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers

UTICA, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — A federal judge ruled that New York must continue to allow health care workers to seek exemptions from a statewide vaccine mandate on religious grounds as a lawsuit challenging the requirement proceeds.

Judge David Hurd in Utica had issued a temporary restraining order a month ago after 17 doctors, nurses and other health professionals claimed in a lawsuit that their rights would be violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

A few days later during a COVID-19 briefing, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the temporary restraining order did not impact the September 27 deadline for health care workers to be vaccinated and continued on to address the case by saying "That is a very limited class of individuals who are claiming that, I believe there is actually 14 or 17 plaintiffs in that case, limited number of people."

Hurd’s ruling Tuesday means New York will continue to be barred from enforcing any requirement that employers deny religious exemptions. 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the governor's office for clarification on the matter, we are waiting to hear back.