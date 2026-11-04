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Governor Kathy Hochul wins reelection in New York

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AP
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NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Associated Press projects Governor Kathy Hochul has won reelection in New York.

The Democrat and Western New York native defeated Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.

WATCH OUR ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE

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Hochul took office in August 2021, becoming the first woman to serve as Governor of New York.

WATCH: Blakeman, Hochul make competing Buffalo stops ahead of November 3 vote

Blakeman, Hochul make competing Buffalo stops ahead of November 3 vote

You can follow the latest election results here.

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