BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Election Day approaching, both candidates for New York governor made separate stops in Buffalo on Monday, with the economy and affordability as central themes.

Republican Bruce Blakeman held an event in the Old First Ward, while Governor Kathy Hochul held an event across town at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

"The fact of the matter is, we have to create economic activity here in Western New York," said Blakeman.

He pointed to New York's taxes after a report released by the Citizens Budget Commission in September found New York state and its localities ranked number one in taxing, collecting a little over $12,000 per person in state and local taxes in 2024. The national average is between $6,000 and $8,000.

Blakeman proposes tax cuts for joint and single filers but did not say how the tax cuts would be funded.

"The first $100,000 for joint filers, you pay no state income tax," said Blakeman. "For single filers, your first $50,000."

Independent polls show Hochul leading Blakeman by anywhere from 9 to 19 points. Blakeman's campaign, however, points to an internal Erie County GOP-led poll that it claims shows the two candidates tied in Erie County - Hochul's backyard.

"It came back a dead heat," said Erie County GOP Chair Michael Kracker, who commissioned it:

"45-45 in a poll that was 46% Democrat, 28% Republican."

Watch: Blakeman, Hochul make competing Buffalo stops ahead of November 3 vote

Blakeman, Hochul make competing Buffalo stops ahead of November 3 vote

Meanwhile, Hochul announced that community college is now free for those aged 25-55 pursuing careers in high-demand fields — an expansion of a program she started last year.

The program is designed to help New Yorkers train or retrain tuition-free at SUNY or CUNY, even if they already have a degree in a different field, with the governor framing the program as a way to address AI's impact on the workforce. Hochul touted the state's recent economic performance.

"New York's economy is growing, and it's growing fast," said Hochul.

The state's economy grew 4% in the second quarter of 2026, according to a report by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

"Double the national average, number one economy in the United States of America," Hochul added.

Hochul addressed the Erie County GOP-led poll.

"This is another one of those secret inside polls," she said.

She countered Blakeman's affordability attacks and also announced that 13,000 more children across New York are now enrolled in the State’s Child Care Assistance Program, bringing the total to 183,000 kids enrolled. Hochul secured $1.2 billion earlier this year to expand the program.

Early voting begins October 24. Election Day is November 3.