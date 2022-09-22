Watch Now
Gov. Hochul issues tips to help New Yorkers prepare for rising energy costs

Winter Heating
Craig Ruttle/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2008 file photo, a high-efficiency natural gas furnace, hot water heater and air conditioning system is installed at a home in Ossining, N.Y. People who heat their homes with natural gas should spend about $105 less this winter than last season. Those using fuel oil or electric heat also will save.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, file)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 22, 2022
NEW YORK (WKBW) — On Thursday, National Fuel released its winter season forecast. The company warned their customers that they could be paying up to $1,000 to heat their homes this winter due to the rising cost of natural gas.

In an effort to prepare New Yorkers for rising energy costs, Governor Kathy Hochul issued the following tips:

  • Apply for HEAP
  • Take immediate action to be more energy efficient
  • Receive a customized list of energy-related assistance in the State
  • Sign up for Community Solar
  • Get a free energy audit
  • Reduce your business or building's energy costs
  • Join a Clean Heating and Cooling Campaign
  • Know your rights and protections
  • Consider bill payment options
  • Better understand the energy management of your building

More information on these programs and how to apply for them can be found here.

In addition, letters were sent to New York State utility companies requesting to lower anticipated prices, enhance customer communications, launch fuel storage inspections, and ensure adequate supplies.

Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian requested a detailed answer for how each utility company plans to execute these actions to meet the demand and reduce consumer concerns.

Each of the letters sent can be found here.

