Gov. Hochul issues tips to help New Yorkers prepare for rising energy costs

NEW YORK (WKBW) — On Thursday, National Fuel released its winter season forecast. The company warned their customers that they could be paying up to $1,000 to heat their homes this winter due to the rising cost of natural gas.

In an effort to prepare New Yorkers for rising energy costs, Governor Kathy Hochul issued the following tips:

Apply for HEAP

Take immediate action to be more energy efficient

Receive a customized list of energy-related assistance in the State

Sign up for Community Solar

Get a free energy audit

Reduce your business or building's energy costs

Join a Clean Heating and Cooling Campaign

Know your rights and protections

Consider bill payment options

Better understand the energy management of your building

More information on these programs and how to apply for them can be found here.

In addition, letters were sent to New York State utility companies requesting to lower anticipated prices, enhance customer communications, launch fuel storage inspections, and ensure adequate supplies.

Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian requested a detailed answer for how each utility company plans to execute these actions to meet the demand and reduce consumer concerns.

Each of the letters sent can be found here.