National Fuel warns WNY customers of higher heating bills this winter

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Fuel issued its winter heating season forecast Thursday, and the company is warning its customers to prepare for significantly higher heating bills this winter.

The reason for the bill increase is due to the rising costs of natural gas. National Fuel believes that due to current market prices, the average customer will pay a little over $1000 to heat their homes this winter.

National Fuel reports that winter heating bills have not seen prices this high since 2008-2009.

Around this time last year average bills were predicted to total $714, and the actual average totaled out to $684.

National Fuel makes several recommendations to customers in order to prepare for higher heating bills:

Make sure home heating systems are operating efficiently and effectively to prevent wasted energy.

Reduce air leaks by caulking or weatherstripping to seal leaks around floors, walls, ceilings etc.

Set thermostats between 65 and 75 degrees during the winter

Turn down thermostats automatically

Change or clean furnace air filters once a month during the heating season

Close vents and doors in unused rooms.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees or medium temperature setting

Insulate water heaters with insulation blankets

For more information, you can contact National Fuel at 800-365-3534, or at their utility website.