Deadline extended to apply for special Sunday liquor permit for early morning Buffalo Bills game

NEW YORK (WKBW) — With the kickoff of the Buffalo Bills game in London set for early Sunday morning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for bars and restaurants to apply for a special Sunday liquor permit.

The deadline is now Friday of this week and the 15-day advance notice that is normally required is being waived.

According to the governor's office, establishments are normally not allowed to serve alcohol before 10 a.m. The permit would authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages between 8 and 10 a.m.

"From London to Buffalo, Bills fans everywhere on Sunday will be circling the wagons cheering on our team to stampede the Jaguars. With the early start time on this side of the pond, we're extending the deadline for bars and restaurants to apply for a special Sunday liquor permit to start serving alcohol two hours earlier at 8:00 am. Whether you're in the mood for a pint or simply that Bills spirit, we're making sure all Bills fans have options on where to gather and cheer together on Sunday." - Gov. Hochul

