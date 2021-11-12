City of Rochester declares state of emergency due to gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Rochester has declared a state of emergency due to gun violence.

The declaration comes after a record number of homicides have occurred this year, the most since 1993.

A joint statement from Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren & City Council Vice President and Public Safety, Recreation and Human Services Chair Willie J. Lightfoot said in part:

"Today, Mayor Warren is declaring a local state of emergency to ensure additional resources are brought to bear with one clear goal: removing violent offenders from our neighborhoods. These individuals have already committed crimes, are wanted for additional crimes and are most likely to be perpetrating the violence we’re seeing today. This action ensures we are doing all we can to remove these violent criminals from our streets."

According to officials, New York State police will be brought in to help and further resources to provide additional mental health and violence disruption services have been requested.