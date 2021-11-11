Shootings bring Rochester homicides to most since 1993

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The number of homicides this year in Rochester, New York, stands at the most in nearly 30 years after two young men were fatally shot in the halls of an apartment building.

The shooting early Thursday brings the total number of city homicides for 2021 to 70. That's as many as were recorded in all of 1993.

Police Capt. Frank Umbrino tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that at least one of the victims lived in the building where the two were fatally shot around 3 a.m. One was in his late teens and the other in his early 20s.