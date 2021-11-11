Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Shootings bring Rochester homicides to most since 1993

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Police
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:58:52-05

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The number of homicides this year in Rochester, New York, stands at the most in nearly 30 years after two young men were fatally shot in the halls of an apartment building.

The shooting early Thursday brings the total number of city homicides for 2021 to 70. That's as many as were recorded in all of 1993.

Police Capt. Frank Umbrino tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that at least one of the victims lived in the building where the two were fatally shot around 3 a.m. One was in his late teens and the other in his early 20s.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!