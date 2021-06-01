Bill introduced would provide eligible New Yorkers $1200 bonus for return to work

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Ed Rath (R - 61st District) has introduced a bill that would provide eligible New Yorkers with a $1200 bonus for returning to work.

The bill, which can be found here, would repeal the Excluded Workers Fund and establish a return-to-work bonus and employer relief fund to provide eligible individuals a $1200 bonus for returning to work.

Rath says the bill would prioritize the hiring and re-hiring of employees previously receiving unemployment benefits.

“Getting New Yorkers back to work is one of my top priorities. Businesses are struggling to find workers as the rate of unemployment in the State remains unsustainable. This incentive would benefit both those looking for work and the employers, a win-win for everyone,” said Senator Rath.

According to Rath, the program would be funded by the $2.1 billion set aside for the Excluded Workers fund in the 2021-22 New York State budget.