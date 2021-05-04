Tops Friendly Markets hiring for more than 100 jobs, some eligible for $2,000 bonus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced it is hiring for more than 100 jobs, with some positions eligible for a $2,000 bonus.

Tops will host an event Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Tops Distribution Center at 5873 Genesee Street in Lancaster where it will be interviewing and hiring on the spot.

Positions include:

Day Shift Grocery Selectors - Position eligible for $2,000 bonus (Must meet eligibility)

Evening Shift Perishable Selectors – Position eligible for $2,000 bonus (Must meet eligibility)

Warehouse Sanitation Associates - Position eligible for $2,000 bonus (Must meet eligibility)

Freezer Warehouse Selectors - Position eligible for $2,000 bonus (Must meet eligibility)

CDL Class A Drivers - Position eligible for $2,500 bonus (Must meet eligibility)

Maintenance Mechanic (Class II and Class III)

Auditor

Receiving Clerk-Grocery

Shipping Clerk

Inventory Control Clerk

“We’re really excited to be hosting this event,” said Lynn Marie May, recruiter for Tops Friendly Markets. “Tops is always looking to add great new associates to our team and this will give interested applicants the chance to interview right on the spot. We have opportunities available for everyone, whether you’re a student (18 years of age or older) looking for a first part time job, or you are someone with significant experience looking to grow your career!”

To learn more or apply online you can visit the Tops website here. If you are unable to attend the event you can contact Lynn Marie May at 716-515-2294 or via text at 716-336-1908.