NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced applications are now open for New York State's entry-level law enforcement civil service exam.

The exam will be held in the fall and is used to fill the following positions:

Department of Environmental Conservation - Environmental Conservation Police Officer Trainee 1 & Forest Ranger 1

Office of State Parks, Recreation - Park Police Officer Trainee

State University of New York - University Police Officer 1

You can apply online here through August 3 to take the exam.

The state estimates that around 400 entry-level law enforcement positions will be filled statewide over the next year.

"Today, we are giving New Yorkers the opportunity to join the next generation of civil servants and make a positive impact on their communities. This exam will help fill critical positions to protect our state's parks, universities, and other institutions, and above all, keep New Yorkers safe. As part of my administration's ongoing commitment to maintaining public safety and diversifying our ranks, we encourage New Yorkers of all backgrounds to consider a meaningful and rewarding career in public service and apply." - Gov. Hochul

According to the state, the exam will also be used for local examinations to fill positions in municipal police departments and sheriff's offices. A list of local entry-level law enforcement examinations is available here.

The state said those qualified to take the exam will receive an admission notice via mail about two weeks before the date of the written test and will provide details about when and where they are scheduled to appear and other information.

The University at Buffalo's Educational Opportunity Center announced it will offer free University police exam test prep information sessions to New York State residents. You can find more information here.